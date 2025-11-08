Minister: No Shortage of medicines in Delhi government hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has dismissed reports alleging a shortage of essential medicines in government hospitals as “baseless and misleading,” asserting that all major healthcare facilities under the Delhi government have adequate supplies of drugs and consumables.

The Health Department issued a strong rebuttal after a media report claimed that government hospitals were facing shortages of medicines and medical supplies. Taking prompt cognizance of the report, the minister conducted a review of medicine availability across hospitals, following which medical superintendents submitted detailed stock reports confirming no shortages.

Hospitals including Lok Nayak, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and Lal Bahadur Shastri were among those that verified adequate availability of over 40 critical items such as Amikacin, Meropenem, and Vancomycin injections, as well as tablets, vaccines, syrups, IV cannulas, and normal saline.

In its official communication, Lok Nayak Hospital clarified, “The report is factually incorrect and misleading. It is submitted that all essential and life-saving medicines, as per the Delhi government’s approved drug list, are adequately available in the hospital. The allegations of shortage appear to have been made without verifying the actual ground situation.” The hospital further stated that a “robust supply chain mechanism is in place wherein daily stock positions are monitored, and any shortfall, if observed, is immediately replenished.”

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The report published is baseless and is creating unnecessary fear among the people. As medicines are essential needs, the media should refrain from making such unverified claims and creating panic among the public.”

Officials clarified that while certain items like Injection Linezolid and Syrup Ipravent are not currently stocked, they are not part of the Essential Drug List (EDL), and effective alternatives are available to patients.

The Health Department reiterated that the supply of medicines and consumables is a continuous process, with any shortfall promptly

addressed through procurement. The minister reaffirmed the government’s “commitment to providing uninterrupted access to free medicines and quality healthcare

for all citizens.”