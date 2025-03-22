Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa meets CTI officials, discusses reforms, new food policy

New Delhi: Delhi’s Food and Supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met officials from the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) to discuss key reforms, including a new food policy, cloud kitchen regulations, and streamlining multiple food licences.

The meeting focused on implementing a single-window system to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the food sector. During the discussion on Thursday, Sirsa highlighted the need for a dedicated cloud kitchen policy in Delhi and simplification of food licence procedures, as per a statement.

He said these measures would not only create more jobs but also provide greater convenience to the public.

Additionally, he proposed setting up food trucks at 20 public locations where food and water would be available 24/7.

According to the statement, CTI officials suggested organising food fairs similar to those held in other countries to boost the industry. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal highlighted the urgent need for a revamped food policy and the promotion of nightlife in the capital.

“Delhi operates 24 hours a day with travellers arriving by train, bus and flights, yet there is a lack of quality food options after midnight, as most hotels and restaurants close early,” Goyal said. Traders raised concerns about the licensing process and said vendors selling sweets and snacks must obtain an FSSAI licence, yet a separate health licence from the Delhi Municipal Corporation is also mandatory, it stated. They argued that this duplication is unnecessary and fosters corruption, the statement added.

“These outdated requirements should be abolished, as they only lead to ‘harassment’ by inspectors. Additionally, some dry fruit and mixtures items attract 12 per cent GST while others are taxed at 18 per cent, which needs to be rationalised,” the traders stated.

In response, Sirsa assured traders that he would take up their concerns with the GST department and the Chief Minister. He said the cloud kitchen policy would be properly implemented and promised that there would be no ‘inspector raj’ in Delhi, it stated. The meeting was attended by Virendra Jain, President of the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, along with traders, including 40 leading food industry brands, it added.