Minister: Janakpuri to be developed as a model constituency

New Delhi: Delhi Minister for Home, Power, Urban Development, and Education, Ashish Sood, conducted an inspection of A, B, C, and D blocks of Uttam Nagar in Janakpuri Assembly constituency as part of his initiative ‘Janata ka Vidhayak, Janata ke Beech’. Addressing civic issues on the ground, he reprimanded officials for negligence and issued strict directives for immediate improvements.

During the visit, Sood interacted with local residents who voiced concerns about hanging electrical wires, sewage blockages, contaminated water supply, and poor maintenance of parks. Women residents also raised safety concerns over illicit alcohol consumption and anti-social activities in parks.

Observing garbage piles, broken electrical wires, and deteriorating infrastructure, the Minister expressed his dissatisfaction and rebuked the area’s Deputy Commissioner for failing to improve the condition of Bajrangi Park. He instructed officials to resolve public grievances immediately, clean sewers and drains before monsoon, and remove illegal encroachments from roads.

Speaking to the media, Sood stated, “The people have blessed us with their mandate, and we have formed the government. As a Cabinet Minister and the MLA of Janakpuri, it is my duty to listen to the people of

my constituency and ensure immediate resolution of their issues. I do not believe in blame games; I believe in working at the ground level.”

Sood further emphasized that despite the Municipal Corporation being governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi government remains committed to solving people’s problems. He assured significant visible improvements in Janakpuri within three months and ordered proactive steps to prevent power outages and water shortages in summer.

He urged residents to actively participate in keeping Janakpuri clean and well-maintained, stating that they could contact him directly if any government official failed to respond to their complaints. “Democracy truly means listening to the people’s voices, solving their grievances, and advancing on the path of progress,” he remarked. With strict orders issued for electricity, water, security, sewage systems, road cleanliness, and park beautification, Sood reiterated his commitment to making Janakpuri “the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful constituency in Delhi.”