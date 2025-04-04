Minister inspects Wazirabad WTP

New Delhi: On Thursday, Water minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Wazirabad Barrage, Reservoir, Water Treatment Plant (WTP), and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). To demonstrate the quality of treated water, Verma drank it himself, assuring residents that the government is committed to providing safe and clean drinking water. He also announced that the Delhi government is developing a 50-year master plan for water management to prevent future shortages.

During the inspection, Verma stated, “I personally tested and drank the treated water—it is completely safe for consumption. Unlike others who mislead people, we are taking concrete steps to ensure clean water reaches every household.”

He also criticised previous administrations, saying, “I did not stage a publicity stunt by keeping a 20-liter Bisleri bottle in someone’s house. Instead, I drank the same water that is being supplied to Delhi homes. We are committed to transparency and accountability.”

To tackle water scarcity during peak summer months, Verma announced that the Wazirabad Barrage’s water storage capacity will be doubled within the next 1.5 months. He accused previous governments of making empty promises but failing to take substantial action.

Addressing concerns over Yamuna pollution, Verma revealed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has sought assistance from the Territorial Army to curb illegal encroachments and dumping of waste into the river. Surveillance will be intensified, and strict actions will be taken against violators.

Verma highlighted that Delhi’s water management has so far been reactive, with short-term fixes for immediate issues. The new 50-year master plan aims to revamp the entire water distribution system, focusing on: pipeline leakages, water conservation, efficient distribution. He pointed out that a significant amount of water is wasted due to leaking pipelines and faulty household water motors, adding that Delhi has never had a scientific master plan for water supply—something the government is now addressing.

During the inspection, Verma noted that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level of water from Wazirabad Barrage is 170, which is well within the safety standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian authorities.