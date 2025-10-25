Minister inspects several Chhath Ghats

New Delhi: Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday inspected several Chhath Ghats, including Bharat Vihar in Begumpur, Panch Mandir in Shahbad Dairy, and Pansali in Rohini, as preparations for the city’s grand Chhath celebrations entered the final stage. The minister also participated in Shramdaan (voluntary labour), joining sanitation workers and labourers in cleaning and preparing the ghats.

Calling it a “new tradition” in Delhi, Singh said the government is creating model ghats and hosting cultural events to make this year’s Chhath Puja the most magnificent ever. “This will be the grandest celebration of Chhath Puja ever in Delhi. The government is working to ensure a clean, safe, and divine experience for all devotees,” he said.

The minister noted that over 1,300 ghats across Delhi, including 17 model ghats along the Yamuna, are being developed with improved facilities such as lighting, sanitation, drinking water, tents, mobile toilets, and medical support. Around 200 ghats will also feature Bhojpuri and Maithili cultural performances.

Singh added that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, the government has lifted the previous ban on Chhath Puja at the Yamuna and withdrawn all related cases. “Delhi is celebrating faith with dignity again,” he said.