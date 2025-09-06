Minister Indraj felicitates visually impaired teachers

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Delhi’s Social Welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday felicitated visually impaired teachers, calling them “true nation builders” and an inspiration to society. The ceremony, organised at the All India Confederation of the Blind in Rohini by Dinkar Society and the Indian Blind Welfare Council, celebrated the contributions of educators who continue to spread knowledge despite physical challenges. The event also included a devotional performance by differently-abled students.

Speaking at the programme, the minister said the Delhi government is committed to supporting and recognising teachers from all walks of life. “Today, the government is honouring teachers across Delhi. Respecting teachers elevates the pride and dignity of our entire society,” he remarked.