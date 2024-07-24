Minister inaugurates series of development projects in Ballimaran

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at bolstering local infrastructure, Delhi’s Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussain, under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated a series of development projects in Ballimaran Assembly constituency.



The initiatives include the reconstruction of seven roads and lanes in Ward 81, Quresh Nagar, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing civic amenities in the area.

Minister Imran Hussain underscored the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the public, stating, “The Arvind Kejriwal government is dedicated to prioritizing public welfare and ensuring the completion of all projects that benefit our residents.” The reconstruction efforts,

amounting to approximately Rs 50 lakh, target key thoroughfares such as Gali Katra Muhammad Hussain, Gali Jhadsain, and Gali Pahad Wali, among others.

During the inauguration ceremony, officials from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Delhi Jal Board joined local residents to witness the commencement of these vital infrastructure projects. Minister Hussain interacted with community members, acknowledging their concerns regarding road conditions and drainage issues. Promptly responding to these grievances, he instructed officials to expedite resolutions on the ground.

“The condition of roads and drainage in Ballimaran Assembly constituency is steadily improving,” remarked Minister Hussain, affirming the government’s proactive stance towards infrastructure development.

He emphasised, “Under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal, development work

is progressing rapidly in Ballimaran Assembly and will continue at an accelerated pace in the future.”

Residents expressed gratitude for the government’s swift action in addressing long-standing infrastructure deficiencies. Issues pertaining to water supply and maintenance of local roads were

among the key concerns raised during the interaction with Minister Hussain, who assured residents of ongoing efforts to address these challenges comprehensively.