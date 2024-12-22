Minister inaugurates Open ‘Barat Ghar’ in Babarpur Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi’s Development minister, Gopal Rai, inaugurated an ‘Open Barat Ghar’ in Babarpur, marking another milestone in the city’s ongoing development under the AAP government. The new facility, designed to host social events, aims to provide residents with a dedicated space for gatherings, offering convenience and relieving them from the need to find alternate venues.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gopal Rai emphasised the significance of the project, stating, “Despite numerous challenges, the ‘Open Barat Ghar’ has been successfully completed. Now, around 1,000 people can organise social events here. Adequate parking facilities have been arranged, along with special facilities for women.”

Rai also noted the extensive infrastructure development in the area, revealing that since the formation of the AAP government, “approximately 900 roads have been constructed in Babarpur, with the process already underway to complete the remaining ones.” The event also saw the announcement of a new super-speciality polyclinic in Babarpur, the fifth such facility under Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The polyclinic

offers services across multiple medical fields and provides free distribution of medicines for allopathic, Unani, and Ayurvedic treatments.

In a bid to improve public transport, Rai highlighted the launch of a new bus service connecting the Yamuna Vihar Bus Depot to Nizamuddin. This new route is expected to ease the commute for Babarpur residents.

Rai reaffirmed the AAP government’s commitment to continued development, crediting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership for the progress. “Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, comprehensive development has taken place since the formation of our government,” he said. Rai also praised the government’s efforts to ensure 24-hour electricity, free water, and improved healthcare and education facilities in the city.