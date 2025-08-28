Minister inaugurates new Dental Care Unit

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a new Dental Care Unit at the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital in Karol Bagh, established in collaboration with the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences.

On the occasion, Singh also participated in the ongoing ‘Dilli ko Kude se Azaadi’ Abhiyan and honoured sanitation workers who have been part of the campaign since August 1. He also paid floral tributes at the statue of Hakim Ajmal Khan in the Herbal Garden and inaugurated the newly developed Nakshatra Vatika and Navgrah Vatika.

The Health Minister said AYUSH systems of medicine will be taken to new heights in the capital. “Our Ayurvedic and Unani medical sciences are a treasure that the world has learned from India. Yet, we are not promoting and developing AYUSH to the extent required in Delhi and across

the nation. Together, we will make Delhi a role model for the nation in traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda and Unani,” he said.

He also announced the launch of a special AYUSH-based Mental Health and Stress Management Program. “This program will not only benefit Delhiites but will also establish a global benchmark in the field of mental health, proving how traditional systems can effectively heal the mind,” he said.

Singh highlighted that Delhi has now formed a State AYUSH Society, enabling it to receive funding under the Centre’s National AYUSH Mission.