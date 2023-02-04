Minister inaugurates Neeli Jheel eco-tourism site in Asola Bhatti

New Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated the Neeli Jheel ecotourism site under the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary.



On this occasion, he said that the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking every appropriate steps to improve the environment inside Delhi and to control the pollution levels.

Rai said, “We are focused towards making Delhi an eco-friendly tourism site. In this direction today, on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, the Delhi government is giving a gift to the people of Delhi in the form of Neeli Jheel eco-tourism. Delhiites can come with families and enjoy the natural beauty of this place.”

As per Rai, Neeli Jheel has been developed as an eco-tourism site and eco-friendly material has been used in all the facilities made for tourists.

He said, “For example, four artificial waterfalls operated by the solar system have been developed here. Along with this, a selfie point has also been made for the tourists. Also orders have also been issued to the officers of the department to make arrangements for golf carts and electric cycles for tourists and to construct an eco-friendly cafeteria near Neeli Jheel.”

“In the 40 hectare area surrounding Neeli Jheel, environment friendly development work has been done. In addition to other facilities, signage has been set up to inform visitors about the trees and their significance in the area”, he further added.

Rai has issued orders to the officers of the department to arrange golf carts and electric cycles for the tourists.

He said, “Tourists are welcome to arrive in their own vehicles up until this arrangement is completed. To enter the Neeli Jheel, there are three main gates. The first gate enters the sanctuary from Tughlakabad, next to the Conservator of Forests’ (South) office. The second gate, number 10, enters the sanctuary via Chhatarpur and the third gate, number 7, enters through the Guruji Temple. Visitors can enjoy this lovely location by purchasing tickets at the Neeli Jheel Eco Tourism Site entrance gates. In future tickets will also be made available online for the visitors.”

Rai while congratulating the officials of the department for the Neeli Jheel said, “Our government wishes to provide the citizens of Delhi with a place where they may appreciate nature while also educating the next generation about it. The Kejriwal government is motivated to improve Delhi in every which way and improve it on the basis of ecological security.”