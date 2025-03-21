Minister inaugurates Mobile Dental Clinics

New Delhi: Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated six advanced Mobile Dental Clinics on Thursday, an initiative aimed at providing free dental care services across the city. The project, launched in collaboration with the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), seeks to bring modern oral healthcare directly to people’s doorsteps, particularly benefiting underprivileged communities. The mobile clinics, which will travel across different parts of Delhi, will offer free dental examinations, treatments, and awareness programs on oral health.

Flagging off the initiative on World Oral Health Day, Singh stressed the importance of oral healthcare and the need to improve awareness. “I am also from the dental fraternity myself, and I have often seen people neglect oral health. There is a pressing need for awareness in our society so that no one ignores even minor dental issues. A healthy lifestyle begins with timely medical consultation and the right treatment,” he said. He explained that each mobile clinic is equipped with modern dental chairs, portable X-ray units, ultrasonic scalers, sterilization units, and diagnostic tools to provide comprehensive care. Patients

will receive free fluoride treatments, sealants, and simple restorative procedures. The initiative will cover slums, underprivileged areas, and densely populated localities to ensure that no citizen is deprived of quality dental care.