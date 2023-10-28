Minister inaugurates Diwali Carnival of DU Women’s Association

New Delhi: The Delhi University Women’s Association recently organised a vibrant Diwali Carnival, inaugurated by Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Atishi.



The event served as a platform for self-help groups, non-governmental organisations, and women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and endeavours, highlighting the importance of women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The event showcased a wide array of products, from traditional Diwali decorations to modern, eco-friendly merchandise, highlighting the diversity and creativity of the women entrepreneurs.

Atishi, during her visit to the carnival, personally interacted with the women entrepreneurs and admired their wide range of offerings, from decorative items to organic products. These entrepreneurs have not only created innovative products but have also generated employment opportunities, making significant contributions to the community.

She expressed her appreciation for the work done by the Delhi University Women’s Association in supporting and empowering women. “The association’s initiatives, including the provision of a creche and opportunities for women to progress through various activities, address the challenges that women often face when leaving their homes for work. It provides women with the

freedom to work outside their homes, knowing that their children are well cared for,” Atishi asserted.

She underlined the importance of women’s economic empowerment and stated that entrepreneurship is one of the most effective ways to achieve this goal. She emphasised that the progress of a nation is intrinsically tied to the progress of its women.