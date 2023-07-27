Minister holds interactive session with principals

In a bid to enhance the quality of education and set a clear vision for the current academic session, Education minister Atishi conducted an interactive session with principals of Delhi government schools on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Kalkaji, and saw the participation of more than 250 school principals from across the city.

Atishi commended the pivotal role played by principals in shaping the lives of students and acknowledged their significant contributions.

“Principals are responsible for implementing changes at the ground level in schools and students’ lives, while the government and education department work as support staff. The government formulates policies, provides resources, and sets the vision, but it is the principals who bring those changes into reality,” she said.

Highlighting the critical role of principals as academic leaders, she emphasised the need for their active involvement in fostering a conducive learning environment within their schools. Atishi also encouraged principals to seek input from both teachers and students to create a nurturing and enriching atmosphere for learning.

During the interaction, principals shared innovative approaches they had adopted to improve attendance, enhance academic results, and facilitate personal development among students. The minister directed all school principals to set a minimum benchmark for their institutions concerning infrastructure, cleanliness, classroom aesthetics, and academic performance.

She expressed her satisfaction with the remarkable progress made in Delhi government schools over the past 8 years and urged principals to

maintain and elevate the standard further.

The interactive session was part of a series with Atishi scheduled to interact with over 1,000 principals of Delhi government schools in batches over the coming days.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the minister expressing her confidence in the principals’ abilities to drive positive changes at the grassroots level.