Minister hands over Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of 2 staff who died of Covid

New Delhi: Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday awarded an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 crore each to the families of two people who succumbed to COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on duty.



Kerala-native Jessy Mathew, who worked as a medical lab technologist at Loknayak Hospital, developed Covid symptoms while on duty in 2021.

Mathew, who succumbed in April, is survived by her husband and daughter.

Dr Bhupendra Gupta, a resident of Mukherji Nagar, retired from Safdarjung Hospital in 2014 and took up work at Hindu Rao Hospital. He contracted the virus while attending to patients during the pandemic. He succumbed in May. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Gahlot said, “The Delhi government will always stand with the families of Covid

warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives”.