Minister hands out aids to seniors, differently-abled

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday distributed free assistive devices like wheelchairs, walkers, and hearing aids worth about Rs 8 lakh among nearly 100 senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Bawana under the Rashtriya Vayoshree Yojana.

The event, held at the Panchayat Bhawan in Nangal Thakran as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, coincided with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, according to an official statement.

Singh said the programme was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Antyodaya’ vision of reaching the last person in society. He also said that the Delhi government is committed to the welfare of senior citizens and will continue organising such events.

The devices distributed at Thursday’s event included wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids, spectacles, spinal support belts, cervical collars, and knee braces, among others, the statement said.

Singh urged eligible senior citizens who are not receiving pensions or who require assistive devices to approach the department to avail themselves of the benefits.

During the Sewa Pakhwada, the government also announced pension benefits for 50,000 more senior citizens and dedicated the Savitribai Phule Old Age Home in Paschim Vihar, which will provide accommodation for 96 residents, the statement said.