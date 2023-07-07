Minister: Govt’s Van Mahotsav to begin on July 9

New Delhi: Delhi Environment and Forest minister Gopal Rai has announced the commencement of Van Mahotsav, a tree plantation programme aimed at enhancing the green cover of the city, on Thursday.

“With the government’s commitment to planting 52 lakh saplings this year the program will start on July 9 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa and will conclude on August 20 at the Chhatrasal Stadium,”

Rai stated.

During a meeting with officials from the Forest Department, Rai emphasised the need to address the challenge of pollution in Delhi and underscored the government’s continuous efforts to reduce pollution

levels and increase green areas in the city.