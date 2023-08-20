Minister Gopal Rai launches sixth Van Mahotsav in Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi Environment and Forest minister Gopal Rai marked a momentous day in the Capital’s environmental efforts as he inaugurated the sixth Van Mahotsav in Rohini on Sunday.



The event, attended by numerous dignitaries, celebrated afforestation and a technological leap forward with the launch of the Green Helpline Portal, aimed at safeguarding the city’s trees, forests, and wildlife. The programme saw the participation of MLAs from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Paryavaran Mitras, members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and enthusiastic students and teachers from Eco Clubs in various schools.

Rai emphasised the significance of this new portal, stating, “The main objective of this portal is to initiate a quick response on cases of threat and ongoing offenses related to trees, forests, and wildlife, as reported by nature enthusiasts and stakeholders.” He proudly noted, “Since the formation of AAP’s government in Delhi, there has been a continuous decline in pollution and a notable increase in green cover. Delhi’s green area has grown from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021, resulting in a reduction of over 30 per cent in pollution levels over the past 8 years.” The Van Mahotsav programme, which began at IARI Pusa on July 9, forms a vital part of the Summer Action Plan, to increase Delhi’s green belt and reduce pollution.

Rai highlighted, “We planted 1.18 crore seedlings from 2020-2023, with plans for 52 lakh trees this year, aided by 21 departments and NDMC.” The minister passionately encouraged everyone to contribute to the greening of Delhi, stating, “With the participation of MLAs and councillors, we will distribute free medicinal plants in all 70 assemblies. More than 6 lakh free saplings will be distributed.”