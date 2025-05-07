Minister: Focus on freeing roads, footpaths from encroachments

New Delhi: Delhi Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma held a meeting with all district magistrates on Tuesday, discussing ways to free the city’s roads and footpaths of encroachments and intensify the ongoing cleanliness drive.

Senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present to chalk out a coordinated and time-bound strategy to execute the goals.

Verma directed the district magistrates to carry out anti-encroachment operations with the Special Task Force and District Task Force to ensure that public spaces are cleared without delay.