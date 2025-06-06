Minister: Ensure no encroachment blocks flow of water in city

New Delhi: Delhi minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Parvesh Verma on Thursday directed officials to ensure that no encroachment blocks the flow of water in drains. Verma, who was on a visit in the Mehrauli assembly constituency, inspected several locations known for repeated waterlogging and drainage concerns. “Our message is clear — no excuse will be tolerated. Every department must work in perfect coordination, and every drain must be desilted, cleared and ready before the rains arrive. We owe this urgency to the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

The minister visited the four drains — near Saket Gurudwara, Dargah Mehrauli, Moti Lal Nehru Camp and the near Kusumpur Pahadi Qutub Institute Area. The national Capital’s drainage system had been ignored for over a decade, with no major sewer-line project initiated in the last 10 years, he said, adding that the lack of long-term planning has worsened the problem of urban flooding in several parts of Delhi. He further directed officials to complete desilting of all five sites by June 15 and deployment of rapid response teams during heavy rain alerts as monsoon preparedness plans. The Delhi government has identified more than 200 vulnerable drainage points across the city, which are being monitored on a weekly-basis to track progress.