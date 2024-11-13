Minister distributes heaters to night security guards

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce air pollution during the winter months, the Delhi government has launched a campaign to distribute electric heaters to night security guards working across various government departments and agencies. The initiative was inaugurated by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Rai emphasised the importance of this initiative as part of the city’s Winter Action Plan, which was announced earlier this year. “We have instructed all government departments, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and construction agencies to provide electric heaters to their night-shift workers,” Rai said. The goal, he explained, is to reduce the need for open fires, which contribute to local air pollution and worsen Delhi’s air quality during the colder months.

The Winter Action plan, launched on September 25, focuses on 21 action points to address the seasonal rise in pollution, particularly from dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning. Rai noted that the city’s air quality index (AQI) had not yet entered the “severe” category this year, despite historical trends. “There have been days when Delhi’s AQI exceeded 400, but this year, we’ve managed to stay out of the ‘severe’ category,” Rai said.

The Minister attributed the improved air quality to a combination of factors, including warmer temperatures, light winds, and sustained efforts to control pollution, such as the anti-dust campaign. “Mobile anti-smog guns are now operating in three shifts across Delhi, compared to just one last year,” he added.

As winter progresses, local fires often intensify pollution, particularly from night-shift workers using open flames to stay warm.

The new campaign aims to address this by providing electric heaters to workers on night duty. “We hope this initiative will reduce instances of biomass burning and keep the air quality better than last year,” Rai stated.

The government’s initiative extends beyond the public sector, with private institutions and construction sites also being urged to provide heaters to their night-shift workers. Rai concluded by urging all Delhiites to continue their support in combating air pollution.