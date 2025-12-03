Minister directs audit of night shelters after Vasant Vihar fire

New Delhi: Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday visited the Coolie Camp Night Shelter in Vasant Vihar to assess the situation following a fire that claimed multiple lives and displaced several homeless residents. The minister reviewed the burnt structure, met affected families and evaluated ongoing relief measures along with RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma.

Sood said officials from multiple departments had stabilised the situation and were working continuously at the site. “The situation is now under control and teams from the concerned departments are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

The Delhi government is also examining the possibility of supporting the deceased victims’ families financially. “The government is considering providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident,” Sood stated.

In a major move following the tragedy, the minister announced a citywide forensic and physical audit of all night shelters to identify structural risks, safety lapses and compliance gaps. He added that the Chief Minister had directed him to visit the area, meet the victims and oversee the investigation. “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government is working with full seriousness to strengthen the system and prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

The government is also upgrading night shelter infrastructure across Delhi, with new tenders underway to introduce safer facilities. Sood said vulnerable residents would not be allowed to rely on unsafe heating methods. “Considering the winter season, the government is distributing heaters at various locations to discourage the use of biomass or open

fires,” he noted, adding that “the use of angithis will be strictly prohibited,” particularly in temporary shelters.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to safety: “All necessary support will be extended by the Delhi

government,” he said, confirming that the fire department and police are investigating the cause, with details expected after the official report.