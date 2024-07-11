Minister demands probe into BJP’s acceptance of electoral bond donations

New Delhi: In a fiery press conference on Wednesday, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded an urgent investigation into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s acceptance of electoral bond donations worth thousands of crores from companies embroiled in various investigations by Central agencies.



Citing revelations from recent Supreme Court orders, Bharadwaj unveiled staggering figures, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has received thousands of crores of rupees through electoral bonds, a significant portion coming from companies under scrutiny by agencies like Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate.”

Bharadwaj highlighted specific instances where companies allegedly donated substantial sums to the BJP amidst ongoing investigations. Future Gaming, facing scrutiny by the Central Bureau of Investigation, contributed Rs 152 crore, while Mega Engineering, also under investigation, donated Rs 454 crore. According to Bharadwaj, “Haldia Energy Limited, investigated since 2020 by Income Tax, donated approximately Rs 377 crore.” Similar patterns were noted with other entities such as Hetero Group of Company and Shirdi Sai Electricals, both raided by Income Tax before making significant electoral bond purchases for the BJP.

Further intensifying the allegations, Bharadwaj pointed out the timeline involving P Sarath Chandra Reddy, a key figure in an excise investigation, and companies linked to him. “Aurobindo Pharma, associated with Reddy, purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 3 crore just after an excise policy change in January 2022,” Bharadwaj stated. The timeline continued with subsequent bond purchases aligning with legal developments involving Reddy, culminating in substantial donations post his legal manoeuvres and bail.

Demanding accountability, Bharadwaj directly challenged the BJP-led central government’s integrity asserting , “When will the central government investigate BJP’s donation of crores of rupees from accused of liquor scam?” Emphasising the need for transparency and justice, he reiterated AAP’s stance on ensuring thorough scrutiny of these transactions amidst mounting public concern.