Minister conducts surprise inspection of MCD school

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi paid an unannounced visit to an MCD school in Nizamuddin, revealing the dire state of the educational institution, which she attributed to 15 years of BJP maladministration in the MCD.



During the inspection, the school was found to be plagued by poor cleanliness, with dust and cobwebs covering walls, classrooms, and floors.

Atishi found the school premises in an appalling condition, marred by dirt and dust accumulation. She noted the absence of teachers in classrooms, which added to the dismal state of affairs. Expressing her concern for the students’ future, Atishi issued a stern ultimatum to the school’s principal, granting one week to rectify all the issues.

The minister also directed officials to issue a show-cause notice to the school inspector, holding them accountable for the unhygienic state of the school.

“Atishi reprimanded the school principal, giving her one week to address the school’s issues or be prepared for suspension,” stated the Education Minister’s office. She stressed that such conditions in schools are unacceptable, emphasising the principal’s responsibility to provide students with quality education within a clean and safe environment.

The minister attributed the deteriorating state of MCD schools to 15 years of BJP’s mismanagement, emphasising the urgent need for improvement. “The deplorable condition of the schools makes it clear that for so many years, the MCD played with the future of children and never paid attention to education,” she stated.

She further noted that the poor conditions were jeopardising the future of children from underprivileged backgrounds who attend MCD schools.

“Just because children from economically disadvantaged families attend MCD schools, it doesn’t mean they should be compelled to study in such deplorable conditions. Parents send their children to government schools with trust, and the current state of these schools jeopardises the future of these children,” she stated.

Furthermore, highlighting the Delhi government’s commitment to quality education and a conducive learning environment, Atishi stated, “The Kejriwal government’s top priority is quality education and a

conducive learning environment for all children in Delhi, we have zero tolerance for negligence.” The surprise inspection serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for improvement in MCD schools to ensure a better future for the students.