Minister conducts surprise inspection at LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday, conducted a surprise inspection at LNJP Hospital to assess medical facilities and reassure citizens regarding healthcare infrastructure. During the visit, Dr. Singh confirmed that all 80 ventilators at the hospital are fully operational, with 18 additional ventilators reserved for emergency cases. He emphasized that any equipment fault is addressed within 24 hours.

The Minister toured emergency wards and other key departments, assuring doctors, patients, and attendants of the government’s full support. Addressing circulating reports about non-functional ventilators, he called them misleading and factually incorrect, presenting official records to verify operational status. He added that 222 additional ventilators are available under central procurement and can be allocated to any hospital as needed.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade diagnostic facilities. By January 2026, all Delhi government hospitals will be equipped with MRI and CT scan machines, enhancing access to advanced medical care. He emphasized that these initiatives form part of a broader plan to make Delhi’s public healthcare system the best in the country. Comparing with previous administrations, the Minister noted that prior mismanagement had led to medicine shortages and expired stock in hospitals. “We have ensured that no such lapses occur today. Delhi hospitals are now adequately supplied, and public trust is being restored through improved services,” he said. On concerns regarding cough syrup safety, Singh stated that Delhi is fully complying with central advisories and will continue to act as per Government of India guidelines.

The Health Minister concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare for all citizens, working in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, and ensuring that Delhi’s public hospitals continue to become more efficient and reliable every day.