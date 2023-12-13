Minister conducts on-ground inspections over sewer plaints

New Delhi: In a proactive move to address the persistent sewer complaints affecting various areas, Delhi Water minister Atishi conducted on-ground inspections on Tuesday, focusing on Chitla Gate, Chawri Bazaar, and Nehru Hill JJ Colony.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the deplorable state of the sewer systems, minister Atishi sternly addressed the officials, declaring, “Having a proper sewerage system is a basic requirement of the public. Officials showing negligence in the maintenance of sewerage systems will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. They must work responsibly in these matters.”

The minister’s inspection was prompted by numerous complaints from the public, indicating overflowing sewer water in the streets due to neglected cleaning. Despite repeated grievances, officials had not taken sufficient steps to address the issue. Atishi,

determined to assess the situation first-hand, visited the affected areas.

During the inspection, residents shared their grievances, citing inconveniences caused by sewer water flowing in the streets and the officials’ apathy towards resolving the problem. Atishi promptly reprimanded the officials, emphasising the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing public concerns. She remarked, “The Kejriwal government will not tolerate any negligence in sewer maintenance. Officials should always be accountable to the public, and if any official shows negligence, they should be prepared for strict action against them.” Atishi directed officials to swiftly resolve all sewer-related issues in the inspected areas.

The minister observed sewage water overflowing onto the streets, causing inconvenience and damage to infrastructure. Expressing her disapproval, she stated, “Such negligence is not acceptable in the Kejriwal government.” Atishi emphasised the Delhi Jal Board’s responsibility to provide clean water and efficient sewer systems, warning that officials failing to fulfill these duties should resign. She instructed officials to clean sewer lines promptly, utilising expert guidance and advanced technology, and conduct daily ground visits.

In reassurance to the public, Water minister Atishi affirmed, “No matter how many obstacles arise, as long as Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi, he will not let the work for the people of Delhi come to a halt.”