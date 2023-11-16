Minister Bharadwaj visits GTB Hospital

Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday visited a city government-run hospital in east Delhi, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed him to take corrective action following a social media post that alleged insanitary conditions in its toilets.

After visiting GTB Hospital, Bharadwaj said in a post on X that “instructions were issued to the health secretary” to take appropriate action against culprits.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal shared a post on X in response to one made late on Tuesday by a user, alleging insanitary conditions in the hospital’s toilets.

“Delhi’s sick hospital — toilets are overflowing, full of filth, this is how the hospitals of Delhi are, the picture is of the largest GTB Hospital across Yamuna, where patients, attendants and staff have to pass by a toilet with a cloth over their mouths. The cleanliness system in the hospital is zero,” the user alleged in the post along with a photograph.

Responding to the post, Kejriwal directed Bharadwaj to visit the hospital and take “corrective steps” to improve amenities at the facility. “I have directed the health minister to visit the hospital today along with senior officials and take corrective steps,” he wrote.

Later in the evening, Bharadwaj said on X, “On the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the cleanliness system has been improved at GTB Hospital. Instructions were issued to the health secretary to take appropriate action against culprits, so that patients do not have to face such problems in future.”