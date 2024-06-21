Minister Bharadwaj conducts surprise inspection of hosp

New Delhi: As Delhi grapples with an intense heatwave, Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for a surprise inspection to assess the hospital’s preparedness in treating heatstroke patients.



His visit comes amid a surge in heat-related illnesses across North India, with temperatures in Delhi soaring to record highs.

Minister Bharadwaj interacted with patients and hospital staff, closely evaluating the hospital’s provisions for treating heatstroke cases. He confirmed that all necessary medicines, injections, and ice packs are available in sufficient quantities. “All the medicines, injections, ice packs etc. are available in sufficient quantities for heat stroke patients in the hospital. Along with this, adequate arrangements have also been made in the hospital to keep the heat stroke patients cool,” he said.

Highlighting the proactive steps taken by the health department, Bharadwaj stated, “We have written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and appealed to him that if the Delhi Police personnel who patrol at night see any such sick person on the road, then the Delhi Police personnel should take that person to the hospital or inform our ambulance service by calling so that that person can be taken to the hospital and treated immediately.”

To bolster emergency response, the minister has directed CATs Ambulance Services to station five ambulances in each of Delhi’s 11 districts. “The Delhi Health Ministry has issued instructions to CATs Ambulance Services that five ambulances each should be arranged in 11 different districts of Delhi, which will immediately take such patients suffering from heat stroke to the hospitals. Special care should be taken around night shelters and if any such patient is seen, then immediately take him to the hospital,” he added. Bharadwaj also made a public appeal, urging Delhi residents, especially those engaged in outdoor work like security guards, mechanics, and labourers, to take precautions against the heat.

Sharing recent data on heatstroke patients, Bharadwaj reported, “According to the information I received, about 310 heatstroke patients were admitted to the hospital in the recent past, out of which 112 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Out of the 14 heatstroke patients who died, almost all of them already had some serious disease like cancer or kidney disease, due to which their condition worsened and they died.”