Minister Atishi visits IIT Madras research park

New Delhi: In a bid to foster entrepreneurship culture within Delhi’s colleges and universities, Education minister Atishi visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park. The IITM Research Park serves as an ecosystem for collaboration between faculty, students, and industry professionals to drive technological innovations and entrepreneurship through research and development.



During her visit, Atishi explored various specialized innovation and incubation centers within the Research Park and engaged in discussions with experts on ways to enhance Delhi’s colleges and universities’ effectiveness in promoting entrepreneurship among students.

Speaking about the visit, Atishi stated, “The Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, is working towards instilling an entrepreneurship culture in all its colleges. Today’s visit to IIT Madras Research Park is an attempt to understand how we can improve our colleges and universities in promoting entrepreneurship.”

She further added, “The IIT Madras Research Park model offers opportunities for companies, organisations, and aspiring entrepreneurs to collaborate and enhance research and development in various fields. This can serve as a great inspiration for our colleges, where we are striving to foster an entrepreneurship culture among students.”

Highlighting the government’s vision, Atishi emphasised, “It is the vision of the Kejriwal Government to make every youth of Delhi self-reliant and future job creators rather than job seekers. With programs like Business Blasters, we provided a platform for school children to become entrepreneurs, and now it’s the turn of students in colleges and universities. During the visit, I had discussions with various experts to explore how we can establish innovative incubation centers at our colleges and make them successful.”