Minister Atishi presents Delhi education model to faculty of education at Cambridge University

New Delhi: Education minister Atishi presented the Delhi education model to the faculty of education at Cambridge University during her visit there.



While speaking on the education model, Atishi said that the transformation in Delhi’s education system shows that change is certainly possible when governments possess a strong political will and a desire for reform.

The minister participated in the Cambridge India Conference and is exploring further partnership opportunities.

She highlighted the deep-seated divide in the Indian education system, where access to quality education often hinges on economic disparities. She emphasised that a child’s future in India has traditionally been believed to be predetermined by their socio-economic background, perpetuating inequality and limiting opportunities. While children from affluent families get the privileges of top-tier private schools, parents from underprivileged backgrounds are forced to send their children to government schools where students hardly receive a good education and drop out most of the time. The stark reality has resulted in a concerning 50 per cent dropout rate among students attending government schools across India, leaving their untapped talents unexplored.

“The transformation of Delhi’s education landscape became the top priority for the Aam Aadmi Party-led government, with a relentless commitment to improving school infrastructure and cleanliness, thus eradicating the notion that government school attendees were considered second-class citizens,” Atishi added.

She pointed out that her government’s initiative to allocate 25 per cent of the annual budget to education, is the highest in the country. The investment allowed for significant improvements in school infrastructure, thereby altering the perception of students and instilling a sense of pride and ownership in their educational institutions.

The government’s initiatives for the professional development of teachers and sending them to renowned institutions worldwide, such as IIM Ahmedabad, and universities in the UK, Finland, and Singapore, exposed them to global best practices in education. “Empowered and inspired, teachers and principals began to recognize their value and contributions, fostering a new sense of purpose and dedication. They developed a sense of ownership towards their schools and students,” Atishi added. The government actively engaged parents in the learning process, bridging the gap between teachers, principals, and families from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. In the past 3 years more than 4 lakh students have shifted to Delhi government schools from private schools, she said.

Punjab has also followed Delhi’s footsteps, in the last year more than 1 lakh students shifted from private to government schools.