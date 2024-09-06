Minister Atishi awards 118 teachers with Delhi State Teachers’ Award

New Delhi: The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, held a grand ceremony at Thyagaraj Stadium to present the State Teachers’ Award 2024, recognising the contributions of 118 teachers from various educational institutions across Delhi. The awards, presented by Delhi Education minister Atishi, celebrate exceptional educators who have made significant impacts on their students’ lives. The event witnessed different dance, Orchestra and other performances by the students of Delhi government schools.



Addressing the gathering, Education minister Atishi praised the role of teachers in shaping the future of the nation. “Teachers work to give wings to the dreams of children and to shape the future of the country,” she said. She emphasised that while teachers impart academic knowledge, they also play a crucial role in teaching life skills through their behaviour and attitudes.

Atishi also shared her experience as a teacher in early days, stating, “During my year of teaching at a boarding school, I observed that students began to mirror my behaviour, how I dressed, spoke, and interacted with others. This experience made me realise that education extends beyond the subjects taught; students also learn from their teachers’ behaviour, appearance, and treatment of others. This is why the status of teachers is so esteemed.”

Atishi highlighted that the government values teachers highly and has made significant investments in the education sector, including doubling the education budget in the first year of Kejriwal’s tenure and building 22,000 new classrooms over the past decade. She also lauded the Kejriwal administration’s unique approach of sending teachers and principals abroad for advanced training rather than sending ministers.

Two special awards were given this year to exemplary educators. Sunita, Principal of Ravi Shankar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Bawana, was recognized for her leadership in managing a high-enrolment school. “It is a big day for me. It’s unbelievable that the Education Minister herself has mentioned so much on my school and our work,” Sunita said. Reflecting on her tenure, she added, “Earlier when I joined, no one was bothered but now a lot of development has been done qualitatively and quantitatively.”

Kumari Niharika, a Special Educator at MCD Pratibha Vidyalaya, East of Kailash, also received the special award for her exceptional work with children with special needs. “Her unique connection with children with special needs and her way of involving parents in their education has been commendable,” Atishi remarked.

Shahnaz, a TGT English teacher, expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s a great feeling I’m speechless. I’m so thankful to my parents that they gave me this chance. Whatever I did is because of them, and the credit also goes to my teachers and students.” Addressing criticisms of government schools, she commented, “The work that AAP has done for the education department does not need to be proved. It does not need any evidence.” She also noted that the shift from the No Detention Policy (NDP) is expected to address gaps in students’ learning.

Prem Kumar, PGT Political Science, awarded the Face of DOE award, highlighted the significance of teacher training. “This also comes as a great responsibility and I will continue to do my work,” Kumar said. He expressed optimism about the impact of

ongoing teacher training programs, stating, “The teachers’ training at IIM will be really helpful and would give a great result in the future.”