Minister assesses flood relief camps in Capital

New Delhi: Following the directives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Food & Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain conducted inspections at the flood relief camps located at Old Yamuna Bridge and Golden Jubilee Park on Friday. The visit aimed to ensure that the affected people are receiving adequate basic facilities, relief, and rescue assistance amidst the ongoing floods in the region.



During the visit, Hussain interacted with the flood-affected people to understand their needs and assess the preparedness of relief and rescue operations at the camps. He instructed the concerned officers to continue providing essential services, including food, drinking water, sanitation facilities, and medical aid, until normalcy is restored.

“The Delhi government is providing all necessary facilities in the relief camps,” he stated.

Special emphasis was placed on the provision of drinking water. Hussain instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that flood-affected people receive adequate drinking water at least three times a day. Furthermore, he emphasised the need for periodic changes in food items distributed in the camps, considering the nutritional requirements of the affected individuals.

He also stressed the importance of regular fumigation at the flood relief camp sites to prevent vector-borne diseases, highlighting the efforts made to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene within the camps, significantly reducing the risk of skin and other infectious diseases among the flood-affected population.

During his interaction with the affected children, Hussain encouraged them to attend special classes organised by the Delhi government in nearby schools.