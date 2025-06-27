Minister Ashish Sood inspects night shelters

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development minister Ashish Sood on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of five night shelters operating at the Sarai Kale Khan parking site and flagged serious lapses in their functioning.

The minister said the situation had deteriorated due to the “collusion between NGOs and the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.”

Citing long-standing complaints, Sood said the shelters had become a hub of mismanagement and alleged corruption and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible, including government officials, NGOs, and others involved.

“Multiple complaints were being received through letters and public representations regarding poor facilities, lack of staff, and irregularities in shelter homes. It appears that during the previous government’s tenure, large-scale corruption took place in collusion with NGOs,” Sood said.

During his visit, the minister claimed that not a single attendance register was found at the shelters and alleged that poor labourers were being made to work as cleaners by shelter management staff in exchange for sums ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, while the government was being falsely billed for their services.

Calling the exploitation of homeless individuals “shameful and unacceptable”, Sood directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the NGOs involved to immediately address the issues.

“Negligence and corruption in the shelters will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that the matter would be investigated by the vigilance department, and a CBI inquiry would be sought if needed. “Officials found guilty of negligence will be held accountable,” he said, asserting that the government would not remain silent in the face of wrongdoing against the city’s homeless population.

Sood claimed that although hundreds of people were allegedly appointed by the previous government to manage the shelters, many either were not appointed or did not perform their duties. “Basic amenities are not reaching those who need them,” he added.

Furthermore, Sood mentioned that the current government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, is committed to providing

shelter and essential services to the homeless.