Minister Ashish Sood kicks off Rs 5.5 cr projects in Janakpuri

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood on Sunday laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 5.5 crore in the Pankha Road area of Janakpuri. The redevelopment works, he said, are aimed at transforming the constituency into

one of the “most modern, developed, clean, and livable areas of Delhi.”

Under the project, key civic improvements will be undertaken including the construction of a new RCC drain, toe walls with grit plaster and iron grills, pavement work, installation of streetlights on both sides of the road, and beautification of service lanes with greenery and landscaping.

The event was attended by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, representatives of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), market association members, and several local residents.

Sood emphasised that the project reflects the government’s responsiveness to local needs. “Keeping in mind the needs, demands, and concerns of local residents, development works will continue to

be carried out on a priority basis in Janakpuri constituency,” he said.

The minister also took aim at past neglect in the area. “For decades the voices of Janakpuri residents were ignored by the then MLA but now a wave of change is sweeping through the constituency,” he remarked. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are not only listening to the people’s problems but also working tirelessly at multiple levels to deliver real solutions.”

Highlighting the larger impact of the redevelopment, Sood said that residents of Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, and Nangloi had long faced “filth, poor infrastructure, and unsafe conditions.” He added, “People faced accidents caused by open drains, garbage, stray animals, and broken roads. Taking suo motu cognizance of these problems, the Delhi Chief Minister has now started the work to transform this entire stretch into a clean and beautiful area.”

He stressed that public cooperation is essential to the success of the redevelopment drive. “With the cooperation of local residents and RWAs, we will leave no stone unturned to develop this area. Our mission is to make every part of Janakpuri clean, green, and attractive so that people can proudly say they belong to a truly developed neighborhood,” Sood said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he noted, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that every corner of the city witnesses inclusive and sustainable development.”

Taking on critics, Sood said, “In the last ten years the previous MLA did not carry out a single meaningful development work in Janakpuri. The same people are now trying to mislead the public with fake narratives and negativity.” He urged residents to “remain vigilant against such false propaganda and join hands in the mission of development.”