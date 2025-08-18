Minister Ashish Sood inspects waterlogged Janakpuri C-Block

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday inspected Janakpuri’s C-Block following repeated complaints from residents about severe waterlogging caused by heavy rains. Officials from the Delhi Jal Board, PWD and police accompanied him during the visit.

Sood said that the issue had worsened because of years of neglect by the previous MLA. “For 10 years, no work was done in this area, which has led to a pile-up of problems. After today’s rainfall, C-Block had nearly 2 feet of water, and since there was no proper drainage arrangement, the entire road was submerged,” he remarked.

The Minister personally oversaw the clearing of sewer lids and drain openings and directed staff to begin work on a permanent drainage solution. Residents also complained about a liquor shop where people allegedly consume alcohol openly in the evenings, creating safety issues. Taking note, Sood ordered the SHO to deploy police personnel for monitoring over the next 10 days. Sood said women, children and senior citizens’ safety was paramount, ordering police outpost repairs. He stressed CM Rekha Gupta’s focus on tackling waterlogging, pollution and waste, assuring residents of both immediate relief and long-term solutions.