Minister Ashish Sood addresses orientation at Chirag Delhi School

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood Wednesday attended the orientation programme for the new academic session at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Chirag Delhi, where he addressed nursery, KG, and Class I students along with their parents. The event also saw the participation of the Director of Education, school principal, and teaching staff.

Welcoming the students and their families, Sood expressed pride in being part of the gathering. Speaking directly to the parents, he said, “You should know where your child comes, what kind of environment they are in, who the teachers are, and whether your child is safe. That’s why we started such programmes, so that parents can interact openly with school authorities and feel connected to the school.”

He urged parents not to feel inferior for enrolling their children in government schools. “These schools produced doctors, engineers, IAS officers and scientists 40 years ago. There’s no reason to believe that your child studying here cannot achieve great things,” he said.