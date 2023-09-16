Minister Anand asks for extension of DU UG admission deadline

New Delhi: Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST Raaj Kumar Anand has written to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, earnestly appealing

for an extension of the undergraduate (UG) admission deadline.

The primary objective behind this request is to ensure that the admission process for students falling under the reserved categories can be efficiently concluded.

In the letter, Anand has sought comprehensive information concerning the total number of undergraduate program seats available at DU. This includes a breakdown of seat allocations, specifying the number designated for general category students and those reserved for students belonging to various reserved categories.

The urgency behind this appeal stems from the fact that the admission process is approaching its conclusion. Anand expressed concerns that failing to allocate these reserved seats to eligible students could adversely affect the aspirations of those looking to pursue UG programs at Delhi University.

The minister emphasised in the notice, “Since the admission process is stated to be coming to an end, it would adversely affect the prospects of the students aspiring to pursue UG programs from Delhi University if these seats are not allocated to the students for whom these are reserved. Therefore, I would like you to ensure that the admission window be kept open until SC/ST/OBC students are admitted against all the available reserved vacant seats.”