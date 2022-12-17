Minimum temp settles at 6.2oC, lowest of season

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature settled one notch above the season's average at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 91 and 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday with mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 24 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the data from Central Pollution Control

Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 223 (poor).