Minibus driver beaten to death after collision with car

GURUGRAM: A 37-year-old driver of a minibus was allegedly beaten to death by four men in a road incident after the bus rammed into their car on here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the Sohna Road here on Sunday evening, they added.

The accused who assaulted the driver badly managed to flee away from the spot.

A murder case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against the accused, who fled the spot after allegedly assaulting Deendyal alias Deenu, who resided at Mangolpuri in Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 6 pm when Deendayal was headed towards Rajiv chowk here in the minibus and it collided with a car.

Four men immediately came out of the car and stopped the minibus and confronted the driver, they said. Over the next 10 minutes, as a crowd gathered and stood watching, the men allegedly assaulted the driver and fled in their car after they saw a police team arriving at the spot, they added.

The injured driver was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother Mukesh, the owner of the minibus informed his mother late evening that Deendayal had hit a car with the bus.

“After sometime, my mother called on my brother’s mobile number and the call was received by a policeman who said he was thrashed by some persons and he died during treatment in hospital. My brother was murdered by unknown persons,” Mukesh said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown accused under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

The body was handed over to the family on Monday after postmortem today and raids are on to nab the accused, SHO of Sadar police station Inspector Arjun Dev, said.