Min: Yamuna’s water level rising, preps in place to deal with floods

New Delhi: With the Yamuna River’s water levels rising, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has taken proactive measures to manage the situation and ensure public safety. Minister Bharadwaj conducted a thorough inspection on Tuesday, assessing the river’s status alongside officials from the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) and Revenue Departments, as well as the District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the affected area.



Currently, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stands at 204.35 meters, nearing the warning level. In response, the Hathnikund Barrage is releasing approximately 13,000 cusecs of water into the Yamuna. Despite this, minister Bharadwaj assured the public that there is no immediate danger. “All adequate arrangements have been made by the Irrigation and Flood Control department. Water boats, announcement equipment, and all other necessary arrangements have been made. At present, there is no danger of any kind; all situations are under control,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that the rising water levels are being closely monitored. He mentioned that while the current water level is close to the warning mark, there is no immediate need for evacuation. “Although the water level is nearing the warning level, we have made all necessary preparations to handle any potential increase. The situation is under control, and there is no need for panic,” Bharadwaj added.

In his briefing, Bharadwaj highlighted the success of pre-monsoon measures. “Before the onset of the monsoon, pilot cuts were made in the middle of mud islands in the Yamuna. These cuts have been effective in facilitating water flow and preventing flooding. The islands that accumulated mud over the years have been washed away, clearing the way for smoother water flow,” he explained.