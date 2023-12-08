Min visits govt girls school, hails positive strides in education

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi recently conducted an unannounced visit to the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Saraswati Vihar, underscoring the positive strides made in the realm of education under the leadership of the Delhi government.



Impressed by the school’s commitment to discipline, cleanliness, and innovative teaching methods, Atishi praised the principal and staff for maintaining high standards during the surprise inspection.

Atishi expressed her admiration, stating, “The smooth operation of the school during surprise inspections is evidence that discipline and cleanliness are integral parts of their routine. This is a result of the education revolution by the Kejriwal government.”

During her visit, the minister noted the meticulous attention to cleanliness in all areas of the school, from washrooms to corridors and classrooms. Teachers were actively engaged in classrooms, and the timetable was effectively followed, showcasing the institution’s commitment to maintaining high standards. The school’s positive environment was further highlighted by unique features such as the Maths Park, aimed at developing a practical understanding of mathematics among students.

Atishi commented, “Through various working models, students are finding it very easy to learn difficult concepts in mathematics.” Additionally, the presence of a Kitchen Garden was noted, fostering good habits related to food and nature.

The surprise inspection also included a visit to the computer lab and library. Atishi recommended enhancing the library with more children-centric books to further support students’ learning.