Min visits Anganwadi centre to bolster fight against malnutrition

Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Atishi visited an Anganwadi centre in Khanpur on Wednesday to inspect the government’s efforts to empower Anganwadis in their fight against malnutrition.

During her visit, Atishi interacted with mothers, children, and dedicated Anganwadi workers to gauge the impact of improvements made at the centre.

One of the key focuses of her visit was promoting millet-based nutrition for children, a program implemented by the government through Anganwadi centers.

Atishi urged officials to ensure that millet-based recipes are widely distributed and communicated to all registered mothers, underlining the importance of a nutritious diet.

The minister emphasized the Delhi government’s dedication to enhancing the quality of Anganwadi centres and eradicating malnutrition among children.

She stated, “The Kejriwal government is empowering its Anganwadi workers to fight back against malnutrition. We are ensuring that all children and mothers coming to our Anganwadis can receive high-quality nutritious food, and in this direction, our Anganwadi centers are working with commitment.”

Acknowledging the critical role of early childhood development, Atishi stated, “Research shows that children’s brain development is most significant up to age 6, so Anganwadi centers should be child-centric with themed wall paintings.”

During her inspection, Minister Atishi observed that the Anganwadi centre was well-maintained and highlighted the importance of cleanliness. She praised the efforts of the workers and encouraged them to continue their dedicated service to children and women in the area.

Anganwadi workers shared their perspective with the Minister, emphasizing the significant transformation brought about by the government and the WCD in enhancing the appearance and functionality of Anganwadi centers.

They noted that the improvements have garnered positive responses from the local community, with parents expressing enthusiasm about sending their children to these centers.