Min visits ALIMCO to explore advanced assistive devices

New Delhi: Delhi’s Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, visited the headquarters of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday to explore modern assistive technologies for people with disabilities in the capital.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the efforts of the Delhi Government in enhancing accessibility and support for Divyangjans (persons with disabilities), in line with the national Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan).

Indraj emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Delhi Government is playing an active role in the success of the campaign, which focuses on empowering persons with disabilities across the nation.

The minister’s visit to ALIMCO was part of ongoing efforts to ensure that Divyangjans in Delhi have access to the latest and most efficient assistive devices.

During his visit, Indraj praised ALIMCO’s innovative assistive devices for persons with disabilities and discussed potential collaboration under Delhi’s Sugamya Sahayak Yojana.

He commended the use of advanced technology aimed at enhancing accessibility and improving the quality of life for Divyangjans.