Min Verma lays foundation stone for Flood Control Monitoring Centre at Shastri Nagar

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening Delhi’s preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new Flood Control Monitoring Centre at the L.M. Bund Office Complex in Shastri Nagar. Senior officers and engineers of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department were present during the ceremony.



The project involves the construction of a dedicated building that will function as the central Flood Control Monitoring Centre for the department. According to officials, the project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs.355.72 lakh and is scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2026, ahead of the peak monsoon period.

Officials said the ground floor of the proposed building will house the main Flood Control Room, which will be used to monitor river water levels, review field reports and coordinate emergency responses during the flood season. The first floor will include a conference and coordination hall with seating capacity for around 50 people, enabling officials, engineers and field teams to conduct review meetings and operational briefings during critical situations.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Verma said the Delhi government is focused on strengthening institutional infrastructure to ensure quicker and more effective responses during emergencies.

“Every monsoon, our engineers and field teams work day and night to monitor river levels, drainage systems and vulnerable locations across Delhi. Facilities like this monitoring centre will ensure that coordination becomes smoother and decisions can be taken quickly when the situation demands,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of preparedness, the minister added, “Our aim is simple, better monitoring, better coordination and faster response. This centre will act as a nerve centre during the monsoon season where officers and engineers can review the situation in real time and guide field operations accordingly.”

Officials said that once completed, the monitoring centre will strengthen the department’s capacity to manage flood-related situations by providing a dedicated space for monitoring, planning and coordination. The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve flood control and drainage systems across the capital.