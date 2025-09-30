Min urges students to support Modi’s Developed India vision

New Delhi: Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday addressed students at Delhi University’s Aditi College, urging them to play an active role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047.

Speaking at a special programme held during Sewa Pakhwada, the Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India–2047 is not just a government plan but a collective national resolve of 1.4 billion citizens.” He stressed that the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, would focus on empowering the underprivileged and persons with disabilities to achieve the goal of a Developed Delhi.

The Minister lauded students for donating blood during the camp, calling it “the greatest service to humanity” and encouraged youth to lead in this cause. He also praised science models on water conservation and green initiatives, reminding students that “India has become a global leader in solar energy with a production capacity of 100 GW.”

Appreciating a street play on social issues and the Developed India theme, Singh urged youth to contribute to the Drug-Free India campaign, participate in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and support the “One Tree in Mother’s Name” initiative.

Highlighting social welfare initiatives, Singh said, “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Divyang-Empowered, Capable India, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has gifted the Atal Drishti Hostel in Timarpur for visually impaired college-going girls and the Atal Asha Home in Narela for persons with mental disabilities.”

He also assured students of timely delivery of scholarships for SC, ST and OBC beneficiaries.

Citing India’s progress, Singh noted achievements such as 12 crore toilets in villages, 81% tap water connections, free health insurance to 78 crore people under Ayushman Bharat, and global leadership in digital payments.

College principal Neelam Rathi, faculty members, and other dignitaries were present.