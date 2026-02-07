Min urges students to beat exam fear

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday urged students to approach examinations with confidence rather than fear, telling them that success is determined more by mindset than marks. Interacting with students at CM School in Nankpura under the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 programme, the minister delivered a strong message on self-belief, balance and discipline ahead of the exam season.



“Your marksheet does not define you; your mindset and self-confidence are your real strength,” Sood told students after watching the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students. He added that

exams should be treated as a celebration rather than a source of anxiety.

Encouraging students to stay focused, set clear goals and practice effective time management, Sood stressed the importance of maintaining balance in life. He advised them to actively participate in sports and co-curricular activities, noting that such engagement supports both mental and physical development.

Addressing exam stress, the minister said there is no reason to fear tests and urged students to keep learning and build inner confidence. He recommended cultivating the habit of preparing a daily “to-do list” to use time efficiently, calling discipline a key factor in long-term success.

Highlighting the broader purpose of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Sood said the initiative aims to transform academic pressure into confidence. Referring to the traditional belief that Class 10 and 12 results determine one’s future, he said the Prime Minister has worked to change this narrative by shifting the focus from marks to mindset. “Your marksheet is not your visiting card,” he remarked, sharing that many recruiters value confidence, thinking ability and subject understanding more than grades.

Emphasizing individuality, Sood said, “This country needs every kind of talent,” adding that not every student must become an engineer or doctor.

Concluding the session, he reassured students, saying, “Today, I am not speaking to you as the Education Minister, but as your guardian. Write your exams without fear and believe in yourself.”