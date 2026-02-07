Min unveils Development push for Karawal Nagar

New Delhi: Emphasising the vision of inclusive urban growth, Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, on Friday said that a “Developed Karawal Nagar” would play a crucial role in achieving the broader goal of a “Developed Delhi.” He made the remarks during a public interaction programme where he also inaugurated Lanes No. 1 and 2 of B-Block in Sadatpur Extension alongside local residents.

Highlighting the scale of planned development, Mishra said the region is set to witness projects including an international tourist centre, Yamuna riverfront, cruise tourism, a biodiversity park, beautification of key intersections, sports infrastructure and upgraded civic amenities. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ‘Developed Karawal Nagar’ will play an important role in achieving the goal of a ‘Developed Delhi’,” he stated.

Criticising the previous administration, the minister said the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board “remained defunct and had only Rs.1 crore in its account,” adding that the present government approved projects worth Rs.728 crore in its very first year. He further noted that development works worth Rs.300 crore have already been sanctioned through multiple funding channels.

Announcing infrastructure upgrades, Mishra said sewer work across Karawal Nagar would be completed within the year, while roads and key junctions such as Khajuri

Chowk will be beautified. To improve traffic safety, “convex mirrors will be installed in Karawal Nagar for the first time,” he added.