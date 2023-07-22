Min temp in city settles above normal

New Delhi: The city will witness cloudy skies on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The national Capital recorded 73 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (88) category around 8:40 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.