Min takes stern view of derelict state of Rohini Court Complex

New Delhi: Responding to grievances from judges and lawyers regarding inadequate facilities at the Rohini Court Complex, Delhi Law minister Atishi has taken immediate cognizance of the matter.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the state of maintenance, she has directed officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Law Department to collaboratively draft a comprehensive maintenance contract specifically for the Rohini Court Complex by December 30.

During her inspection of the premises, Atishi discovered significant issues such as seepage, leakage, and cleanliness problems. Seepage throughout the building has resulted in damp and dirty walls, peeling paint, and damaged false ceilings. The minister expressed her dismay over the basement’s deplorable condition, highlighting issues like missing electrical fittings, broken stairs, and inadequate lighting.

Atishi emphasised the importance of promptly addressing these issues, stating, “The Rohini Court Complex is widely used by judges, lawyers, and their staff. It’s the government’s duty to ensure people coming here don’t face any issues.” She stressed the humane aspect, considering the thousands of individuals seeking justice who come daily to resolve their legal matters. “Causing them inconvenience is inhumane,” she added.

To rectify these problems, the minister proposed the implementation of a comprehensive Facility Management System through a maintenance contract. This system would cover building cleanliness, basic maintenance, and day-to-day challenges faced by individuals using the court premises. The Facility Manager, according to Atishi, would play a pivotal role in observing and resolving issues promptly.

In light of this, the Law Minister directed the Principal Secretary (PWD) to collaborate with the Chief Secretary (Law) in preparing a detailed maintenance contract draft specifically for the Rohini Court Complex by December 30. The envisioned contract, once finalised, will serve as a model for the maintenance of all court premises in Delhi, ensuring a standardised approach to address similar concerns.

Atishi stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards in court facilities, stating, “Therefore, providing basic facilities such as better courtrooms, chambers, and clean washrooms in the court complex and maintaining them in proper condition is of utmost importance.”