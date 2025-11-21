Min Sood outlines AI-driven vision for schools during bag distribution event

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday visited the MCD School in Lajpat Nagar–III for a school bag distribution ceremony, using the occasion to outline the government’s vision for technologically advanced, AI-enabled government schools over the next five years.

The event, held as part of Children’s Day week celebrations, also marked 10 years since the school began its transformation journey in partnership with education non-profit Peepul. More than 2,200 bags were distributed to students from nursery to Class 5 across Ward 7 schools under a CSR partnership with GAIL.

Addressing students, Minister Sood said being back in a government school felt personal. “It fills me with pride to be among our young learners today. Having studied in a government school myself, this is nothing short of a homecoming. These bags we hand out today are not just for books; they carry their dreams within leading them to a brighter future,” he said. He praised teachers for shaping future generations, calling them “among the most meritorious”.

Sood added that the Delhi government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, aims to overhaul every government school within the next five years. “Future generations will seek recommendations for admission into these schools,” he said, urging teachers to actively participate in the transformation.

The minister highlighted ongoing upgrades, including AI-integrated learning, modern furniture, and dynamic classroom designs aligned with NEP-2020. He emphasised that CSR funds would be used to modernise both MCD and Delhi government schools, calling it a collective responsibility of the government, communities and partner organisations. Peepul marked a decade-long partnership with the school, with Co-founder Urmila Chowdhury highlighting its impact on teaching and collaboration. The celebration featured cultural performances and a welcome band, underscoring the focus on joyful, community-

driven learning.