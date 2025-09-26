Min Sood leads GST gratitude march

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday led a vibrant “Gratitude March” in Posangipur Market, Janakpuri, as part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada celebrations. The march aimed to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recently introduced GST reforms, which came into effect on September 20.

Sood walked through the market, meeting traders and residents, explaining how the reforms would benefit both businesses and consumers. He told participants, “Modi ji has given Delhiites the gift of Diwali before the festival.”

The minister stressed that the new GST structure marks a fresh chapter in India’s taxation system. “Adopting a simplified GST structure with significant rate cuts is a new milestone in India’s taxation journey,” he said, adding that the changes would boost Delhi’s economy, create more jobs, and enhance transparency.

Highlighting the immediate impact, Sood explained that essential education items like pencils, erasers, crayons, sharpeners, and workbooks have been moved to the 0 per cent GST slab. He also pointed to reduced rates on cement, auto parts, handicrafts, medicines, and medical equipment. “On 33 life-saving drugs and diagnostic kits, the GST rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 0 per cent. For Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy medicines, the rate has been lowered from 12 per cent to 5 per cent,” he said. Traders at the market welcomed the move enthusiastically. Many said that their sales had already increased while household purchases

had become more affordable. Residents described the reforms as timely relief for middle-class families.

Sood also linked the reforms to the larger vision of self-reliance. “This is not merely a tax relief but a crucial step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat. We must both buy and sell Made in India products. That is the path to making India an economic superpower,” he declared.